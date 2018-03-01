PM Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence; Browns Willing To Trade No. 1 Pick; Sean Miller To Keep Coaching

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was not ESPN’s source for the Sean Miller wiretap story. No, we swear!

“Red Sparrow” getting solid reviews: Jennifer Lawrence’s new film “Red Sparrow” is getting pretty good reviews so far. The few people I know who have seen screeners and screenings of it said good things, so I’m willing to bet on it being solid.

Browns willing to trade top pick: The Cleveland Browns say they are willing to listen to offers for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Miller to keep coaching: Sean Miller will continue to coach the Arizona Wildcats during the FBI’s probe.

These reactions to @JHarden13's disrespectful crossover will give you life. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4cZQowRMmo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2018

