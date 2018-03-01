Ranking the Top 25 Point Guards of All Time

The point guard position in the NBA has been run by a number of the best players to ever play the game. Part coach, part quarterback, part maestro – point guards make their teams go. And often do it in style.

So let’s rank the top 25 of all time. Note: players who are classified as playing point guard for the majority of their careers are considered for the list (sorry, Allen Iverson fans, who is shooting guard eligible).

25. Rod Strickland

Strickland might be the must underrated on the list. He played 17 years in the NBA. His best season came in 1997-98 when, while playing for the Wizards, he led the league in assists with 10.5 per game. Strickland finished his career 12th in assists with 7,987.