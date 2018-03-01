The Top Quarterbacks in the NFL Draft Have Been Weighed and Measured

It’s a big day in Indianapolis as the nation’s best quarterback prospects are being weighed and measured at the NFL Combine. All questions about stature and appendage size will be answered. Impressed gasps and shifting concerns will rule the day as the figures trickle out.
Here’s what we know about the quarterback bodies:
Sam Darnold
Height: 6’3 3/8″
Weight: 221
Hand Size: 9 3/8″
Josh Rosen
Height: 6’4″
Weight: 226
Hand Size: 9 7/8″
Baker Mayfield
Height: 6’0 5/8″
Weight: 215
Hand Size: 9 1/4”
Josh Allen
Height: 6’4 7/8″
Weight: 237
Hand Size: 10 1/8″
Lamar Jackson
Height: 6’2″
Weight: 216
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
First reaction? Josh Allen is an absolute unit. Everyone is in awe at the size of that lad. Also, Baker Mayfield has small hands. Time to reconsider everything we saw him do on an actual football field. Finally, Lamar Jackson isn’t as tiny as some of the experts have made him out to be over the past few weeks. Eyes can be deceiving.
