The Top Quarterbacks in the NFL Draft Have Been Weighed and Measured

It’s a big day in Indianapolis as the nation’s best quarterback prospects are being weighed and measured at the NFL Combine. All questions about stature and appendage size will be answered. Impressed gasps and shifting concerns will rule the day as the figures trickle out.

Here’s what we know about the quarterback bodies:

Sam Darnold

Height: 6’3 3/8″

Weight: 221

Hand Size: 9 3/8″

Josh Rosen

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 226

Hand Size: 9 7/8″

Baker Mayfield

Height: 6’0 5/8″

Weight: 215

Hand Size: 9 1/4”

Josh Allen

Height: 6’4 7/8″

Weight: 237

Hand Size: 10 1/8″

Lamar Jackson

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 216

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

First reaction? Josh Allen is an absolute unit. Everyone is in awe at the size of that lad. Also, Baker Mayfield has small hands. Time to reconsider everything we saw him do on an actual football field. Finally, Lamar Jackson isn’t as tiny as some of the experts have made him out to be over the past few weeks. Eyes can be deceiving.