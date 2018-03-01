VIDEO: Greg Gard Has Sassy Answer for BTN's Mike Hall's Question About Refs

Latest Leads
6hr
Jason Dufner Holes Out at WGC Mexico Championship, Shows Zero Emotion
How come this never happens for us normal folks?
6hr
Orlando Brown Just Had The Worst Performance In Combine History
This was painful to watch.
7hr
PM Roundup: Allison Williams; Padres Have Top Farm System; Jonathan Martin Needs Help
Allison Williams, the Padres have baseball’s top farm system, Jonathan Martin needs help and more.
7hr
VIDEO: Tim Tebow Got to Face Max Scherzer, Struck Out on Three Pitches
Tim Tebow’s at-bat against Max Scherzer did not last very long.
9hr
Tiger Woods Adds Arnold Palmer Invitational and Valspar Championship to His Schedule
Building up the momentum.
9hr
VIDEO: Saquon Barkley Posts 4.41 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine
VIDEO: Saquon Barkley Posts 4.41 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine. Speed kills…
10hr
The Top 25 Worst Contracts in Sports History
Money, money, money. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 …25
10hr
VIDEO: Saquon Barkley Posted a 41” Vertical Jump
Saquon Barkley posts a 41″ vertical jump at the NFL Combine. Is there something he can’t do?
