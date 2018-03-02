PM Roundup: Allison Williams; Padres Have Top Farm System; Jonathan Martin Needs Help

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants to know if any ladies are tryna’ party tonight.

“Get Out” getting late Oscar buzz: Allison Williams co-starred in the amazing “Get Out,” which is nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars this year. Now, the fantastic flick is getting late buzz as potential winner of the award.

Padres have the top farm system: The San Diego Padres have baseball’s top farm system according to MLB.com. And yes, I’m putting this at the top because my teams have given me almost nothing to be excited about this year.

Martin needs serious help: This report on Jonathan Martin’s struggles with emotional issues is incredibly depressing. Here’s hoping he gets the help he needs.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Lonzo Ball’s Hideous Shot Is Finally Working

Best Soups for Throwing, Ranked

Tim Tebow Got to Face Max Scherzer, Struck Out on Three Pitches

It Makes No Sense for the Giants to Draft Saquon Barkley without a Succession Plan for Eli Manning

Around the Sports Internet:

Former USMNT member Charlie Davies retired

DeAndre Jordan says he wants to stay with the Clippers

The 49ers won a coin toss with the Raiders and will pick ninth in the 2018 NFL Draft

Tim Lincecum is back in the big leagues

Song of the Day: