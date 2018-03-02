Best Soups for Throwing, Ranked

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was suspended one game for throwing soup at assistant coach Damon Jones. The NBA remains the gold standard for soap operatic drama. The biggest question on everyone’s mind, of course, is what type of soup did Smith toss?

While we don’t yet know, it’s clear that some are better than others for tossing in anger. Here is an unscientific ranking, with the thicker varieties given the clear edge.

Any chowder Pea Tomato Any cream of Gumbo Ramen Crab bisque Pepper pot French onion Hot and sour Minestrone Italian wedding Leek Egg drop Chicken Noodle Cabbage Carrot Lentil Mulligatawny Shark fin Pho Matzah ball Tortilla

A note on methodology: Heat, viscosity, level of resulting clean-up, and symbolism were taken into account. The Big Lead does not condone throwing hot liquid of any sort at another human being.