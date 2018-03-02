JR Smith Suspended for Throwing Soup at Damon Jones

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith was suspended for yesterday’s matchup vs the Philadelphia 76ers, and we finally know why. JR earned his one-game suspension from the team Thursday by throwing a bowl of soup, yes you read that right…SOUP, at assistant coach Damon Jones, multiple sources tell ESPN.

Basically the Cavs told JR Smith, no soup for you!

Former Cavalier Damon Jones has been a Cavs assistant since 2014. It looks like Smith will be back at practice today according to Coach Lue, but the suspension will cost Smith $94,897. That was some expensive soup, no word on what kind yet…