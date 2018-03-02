Orlando Brown Just Had The Worst Performance In Combine History

If you’re having a rough Friday, console yourself with this: you’re definitely having a better day than Orlando Brown. The Oklahoma tackle showed up at the NFL combine and turned in quite possibly the worst performance in the history of the event.

Brown was considered a potential first-round pick before he arrived in Indianapolis. Now? Who knows. It was truly that bad.

Here are some numbers for context:

-Brown’s 19.5-inch vertical jump would be the worst of any player ever drafted.

-His 82-inch broad jump would be the worst of any player ever drafted.

-His 5.85 40-yard dash would be the second-worst of any player ever drafted (the other was a seventh-rounder in 2001), and the fifth-slowest of all players since 2003.

-His 14 bench press reps would be tied for the fourth-worst by an offensive lineman ever drafted.

I mean, this was legitimately painful to watch:

Brown was also yelled at by the coaches in attendance for not working hard enough. I mean, the guy is 6’8″ and 345 pounds, I get that’s a lot of weight too lug around, but there’s no excuse for a lack of effort. Especially at what amounts to the most important job interview of his life.

Twitter was not kind to Brown after his performance:

Orlando Brown ran a 5.86 and did 14 reps of 225 as a 345 lb tackle. About as bad of a 24 hour stretch as I can remember for a potential first round player. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) March 2, 2018

Orlando Brown going from a lot of money to pocket change fast. 14 lifts yesterday on bench, 5.72 40. Will need strong pro day. #NFLCombine2018 — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 2, 2018

I don't know Orlando Brown, but it doesn't look like he's giving a lot of effort out here. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 2, 2018

Orlando Brown just broke the record for worst combine of all time. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) March 2, 2018

Historical context for Orlando Brown's reps, OT with 35"+ arms – 14 one of the couple lowest for OT I see since 2003.

Alex Barron DNP (21 at pro day)

Clady 24

Tyron Smith 29

Cherilus 24

Okung 38

Jake Long 31

Stanley DNP (24 pro day)

Solder 21 — Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) March 1, 2018

orlando brown going through combine drills pic.twitter.com/v7TxTHPmC3 — charles mcdonald (@FourVerts) March 2, 2018

Live look at Orlando Brown's vertical jump: pic.twitter.com/4zEHVNCEK6 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) March 2, 2018

Coaches yelling at Orlando Brown for not running in the drills. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 2, 2018