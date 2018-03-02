Orlando Brown Just Had The Worst Performance In Combine History

If you’re having a rough Friday, console yourself with this: you’re definitely having a better day than Orlando Brown. The Oklahoma tackle showed up at the NFL combine and turned in quite possibly the worst performance in the history of the event.
Brown was considered a potential first-round pick before he arrived in Indianapolis. Now? Who knows. It was truly that bad.
Here are some numbers for context:
-Brown’s 19.5-inch vertical jump would be the worst of any player ever drafted.
-His 82-inch broad jump would be the worst of any player ever drafted.
-His 5.85 40-yard dash would be the second-worst of any player ever drafted (the other was a seventh-rounder in 2001), and the fifth-slowest of all players since 2003.
-His 14 bench press reps would be tied for the fourth-worst by an offensive lineman ever drafted.
I mean, this was legitimately painful to watch:
Brown was also yelled at by the coaches in attendance for not working hard enough. I mean, the guy is 6’8″ and 345 pounds, I get that’s a lot of weight too lug around, but there’s no excuse for a lack of effort. Especially at what amounts to the most important job interview of his life.
Twitter was not kind to Brown after his performance:
Comments