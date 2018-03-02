The Top 25 Worst Contracts in Sports History

We’ve seen a number of really, really bad deals in sports over the years. Some that have damaged teams for years.

Let’s count down the 25 worst deals of all time.

25. Jerome James, New York Knicks

Then-Knicks GM Isiah Thomas for some reason gave James a 5-year, $30 million dollar deal in 2005 after the center played well in two playoff series for the Sonics the season before. Injuries and weight issues limited him to just 90 games in four seasons with the Knicks before he was a part of a trade with the Bulls, who immediately released him.