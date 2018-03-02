Tiger Woods Adds Arnold Palmer Invitational and Valspar Championship to His Schedule

Tiger Woods has added a few more tournaments before the Masters to his 2018 schedule.

After a good recovery week I’m committing to play in the @ValsparChamp and @APinv next two weeks. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 2, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Woods will play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. His record at the course is quite impressive as he’s played in the event 17 times, finished in the top 10 nine times, and won eight.

Since Woods normally doesn’t play the week before the Masters, and he isn’t eligible for any WGC events, the only other event that suits him prior to the Masters is the Valspar Championship.

March 8 – 11 Valspar Championship Innisbrook Resort Palm Harbor, Florida March 15 – 18 Arnold Palmer Invitational Bay Hill Club & Lodge Orlando, Florida March 21 – 25 WGC – Dell Match Play Austin Country Club Austin, Texas March 29 – April 1 Houston Open Golf Club of Houston Humble, Texas April 5 – 8 The Masters Augusta National Augusta, Georgia

This will be Woods’ first appearance at the Valspar, but he needs to continue to get reps in before heading to Augusta and the Copperhead course at Innisbrook will be a good test for him.

David Duval believes this is a good idea for Woods:

“I think it’s imperative that he should go play Valspar, (with the assumption that he’ll) more than likely play Bay Hill,” Duval said. “But I think he’ll play Valspar. It’s a good place to work on all parts of your game. And you don’t have to drive it a ton there. You’ve got to deal with swirling winds, elevation changes. So, I think it would be a very good thing for him to go play Valspar. It looks like it’s about reps and about exposure, putting yourself under the gun and seeing how you perform and how your golf swing holds up. A couple more opportunities to do that would be very beneficial.”

These two events will give Woods a good sense of where he is in his return, and playing in them now will also allow him to rest and get in a few rounds at Augusta before heading there in April.