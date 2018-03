Tim Tebow’s potential baseball career with the New York Mets has drawn much excitement – and humor – in its early stages, but today Tebow’s at-bat lasted under a minute, and that may have been too long.

Up against Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, Tebow got, well, schooled.

Quick 3 pitch strikeout for Max Scherzer against Tim Tebow. Unfortunately the radar gun on the scoreboard wasn’t working. #Mets pic.twitter.com/QTZfOh6WX7 — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) March 2, 2018

It took just three pitches – looking, swinging, looking – for the former Tebowmania leader to head back to the dugout.

The Nationals will just leave that one here:

Just going to leave this right here… pic.twitter.com/KcdaMAxaWg — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 2, 2018