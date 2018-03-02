VIDEO: Saquon Barkley Posted a 41” Vertical Jump

It’s Saquon Barkley’s world, and we are just living in it. The freak just posted a 41″ vertical jump at the NFL Combine:
Yes, that is pretty good!
Looking forward to seeing a lot more of these goal line touchdowns from Barkley:
How come this never happens for us normal folks?
This was painful to watch.
