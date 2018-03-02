VIDEO: Saquon Barkley Posted a 41” Vertical Jump

It’s Saquon Barkley’s world, and we are just living in it. The freak just posted a 41″ vertical jump at the NFL Combine:

Yes, that is pretty good!

Saquon Barkley just posted a 41” vertical jump. That’s fairly impressive. That’s comparable to about a 215-pound WR. Barkley weighed in at 233. #PennState #NFLCombine — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoPHL) March 2, 2018

Looking forward to seeing a lot more of these goal line touchdowns from Barkley: