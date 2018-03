Expert opinions on Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen have been anything but consistent, but today at the combine, it is hard to argue the guy’s ability to sling it.

Allen could be seen throwing up 70-yard bombs with ease:

Need to see more?

Safe to say his workout was rather impressive.

Most impressive workout from Group 4 QB’s was clearly @wyo_football Josh Allen, not even close. Mixed bag from others and #NFL scouts would have enjoyed a shootout between he and @USC_Athletics Sam Darnold. #missedopportunity #IMO — Phil Savage (@SeniorBowlPhil) March 3, 2018