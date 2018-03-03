NFL Team to Braxton Berrios: "What is Bitcoin? What Is ISIS?"

It’s tough to remember how we fill the time in-between annual NFL Combine team interviews and, you know, it just doesn’t feel important right now. Journalists are doing the important work in Indianapolis by ensuring every ridiculous question posed behind closed doors becomes public.

Braxton Berrios, a wide receiver from Miami, revealed that an NFL team quizzed him on some current events during his interview. And from the sound of it, someone’s grandpa was running the show.

Braxton Berrios says weirdest questions he was asked by teams actually were in the Senior Bowl, when he was asked “what is Bitcoin?” and “what is Isis? — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 3, 2018

What is ISIS? That’s a topic bound to come up in the huddle on 3rd-and-8.

Berrios was unable to participate in today’s drills after straining a pec while bench-pressing yesterday. On the bright side, plenty of time to read up on the group.