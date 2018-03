Former UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin put up 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press at the NFL Combine today while using a prosthetic left arm. Griffin, who had his left hand amputated as a child, starred for the Knights last year and received an invitation to the combine in January.

When informed that an NFL GM said he’d be impressed by five reps, Griffin bristled a bit and used it as motivation, leading to him putting up four times that figure.

A GM said he'd be impressed if @Shaquemgriffin could do five bench reps with his prosthetic hand. He did 20. pic.twitter.com/bGuqIT7n8s — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 3, 2018

