my valentine everyday.

Chandler Parsons posted the above photo on Valentine’s Day. TMZ has identified the Grizzlies forward’s Valentine as Los Angeles model Cassie Amato, and has sources saying they’re in a “committed relationship.” While it’s unclear how they became connected, TMZ adds that it’s “serious.”

Previously, Parsons has been varying degrees of romantically linked with Bella Thorne, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Toni Garrn.

come over