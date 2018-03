Michigan big man Mo Wagner is from Germany, which you’ll recall in the previous century started two world wars and exterminated six million Jews under the direction of chancellor Adolf Hitler.

What, exactly, that has to do with Mo Wagner is unclear, but it sounds like Michigan State fans drew the connection anyway.

uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh you tell me what you hear pic.twitter.com/r0TVS9wnsW — Ace Anbender (@AceAnbender) March 4, 2018

Here’s a general rule of thumb: It is in poor taste to chant Hitler’s name.

Do you hear something different?