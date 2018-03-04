USA Today Sports

Hilary Knight Made Her SNL Debut And It Was Great

Olympics

Hilary Knight is fresh off helping lead the United States women’s hockey team to a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Now she’s making the media rounds and that included a spot on Saturday Night Live this week.

Knight joined Leslie Jones during Weekend Update to remind Colin Jost just who runs the world. Check it out:

For those unaware, Knight is a three-time Olympian, who won silver medals in 2010 and 2014. She’s also won seven world championships as a member of Team USA and has two silver medals at the worlds. She also did a shoot for ESPN’s body issue in 2014.

So yeah, the 28-year-old is seriously accomplished. She might need to work on her comedic timing a bit, but she’s got time for that now that the Olympics are over.

