Phil Mickelson Wins Playoff Over Justin Thomas at WGC Mexico Championship

Phil Mickelson, now 47-years-old, outlasted Justin Thomas, who won last week and is easily one of the hottest golfers on the planet, in the WGC Mexico Championship to claim his first win since winning the Open Championship in 2013 and his 43rd overall. This is the third WGC win for Lefty, the other two came in 2009 when he won the WGC-HSBC Champions and WGC-CA Championship.

Thomas put on a show when he holed out for eagle on the 72nd hole to put himself into contention.

After Thomas flew the green on the first playoff hole – the 17th – with his tee shot, a cameraman almost stepped on his ball.

Thomas left his chip for birdie short and Mickelson nearly won with his birdie putt.

Thomas followed that with a missed par putt which sealed the win for Phil.

Mickelson’s last four starts include a T5, T2, and T6. To say he is playing good golf right now would be an understatement.