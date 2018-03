Just one day after benching 225 20 times using a prosthetic arm, Shaquem Griffin may have just topped himself. The linebacker from the University of Central Florida Knights absolutely put on a show during the 40-yard dash displaying (unofficial) a flying time of 4.38.

To put into perspective, this is WR-like speed:

While it could be disputed by 0.02, the historical average for an outside linebacker is 4.68 … so is safe to say Griffin is fast.

