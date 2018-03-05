10 Most Disrespectful Basketball Moments of All-Time

Late in the first quarter of last Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, James Harden committed a murder. The beard hit Wesley Johnson with a cross and stare that was so savage and disrespectful, that he should be thrown in jail.

Watching the replay, I was reminded of Randolph Childress’ crossover on Jeff McInnis from back in 1995. So to pay homage to Childress and Wesley, I decided to create a list of the worst crimes ever committed on the basketball court. Enjoy…

10. Shaquille O'Neal dunks on Chris Dudley:

Don’t know what was worse, Shaq’s dunk or the push down afterwards. Dudley was understandably upset. Shaq was just laughing, which made you just feel bad for Dudley.

9. Blake Griffin throws down on Pau Gasol:

Blake posterized Pau not once but TWICE, Kobe’s look afterwards says it all…

8. James Harden cooking Wesley Johnson:

Harden cooking foo! The cross, stare, and spinning of the ball to find the perfect seam to shoot was all so cold-blooded.

7. Kobe Bryant embarrassing Steve Nash:

What else is there to say other than MAMBA OUT?!

6. Randolph Childress crossover on Jeff McInnis:

So this is the play I thought of last week as soon as I saw Harden work Wesley. The play happened in the 1995 ACC Title game. Randolph Childress not only crossed UNC’s Jeff McInnis, but he pointed at him, waited for him to get up, and then drained a three afterwards.

My tweet on this play even got a like from McInnis himself:

5. Michael Jordan on Patrick Ewing:

Jordan had too many disrespectful moments to count. He shot free throws with his eyes closed, wagged his finger at Mutumbo, and palmed the ball above guards heads for fun. So why did I pick this one? Simple, Jordan said this dunk over Ewing in the 91 playoffs is the one he thinks about “very, very often”.

“I told him, Georgetown guys don’t block shots, they take charges,” Jordan said. “I dunked it on him so hard it was unbelievable. Every time I see him, that is the first thing I remind him of.”

4. Shawn Kemp over Alton Lister

Shawn Kemp had a plethora of memorable dunks, but this one labeled the “Lister Blister” tops them all.

3. Vince Carter jumping over Frédéric Weis:

Vince Carter literally jumped over the 7′ 2″ Weiss in the Olympics. What a lot of people don’t know is that Weiss was actually picked in the first round of the 1999 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. Vince Carter might’ve ended Weiss’ career with this dunk.

2. Allen Iverson steps over Tyronn Lue:

This was just plain rude. Iverson hit Lue with the cross, shot in his eye, and stepped over him all in one swoop.

1. Scottie Pippen over Patrick Ewing

Everything about this play was fire. Pippen not only dunked on Ewing’s head, but went on to stand over him. What made this play even more disrespectful was Pip telling Spike Lee to sit his “ass” down afterwards.