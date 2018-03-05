Aldon Smith in Rehab After Biting His Fiancee

While still suspended by the NFL, Oakland Raiders Aldon Smith has now gotten himself into another troubling situation.

Just a few weeks ago, Smith was caught on camera getting engaged to girlfriend Shawna McKnight (in front of Joe Montana).

Now his fiancée tells TMZ that the former NFL star has been checked into rehab following a domestic violence incident on Saturday night. The Mercury News is reporting that Smith fled the scene after biting the female subject’s wrists before he fled in a Black Range Rover:

“Caller says her ex-boyfriend is beating her up….also hear: ‘No please. No please.’ … it’s an ongoing issue,” a San Francisco police dispatcher told officers around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. “The guy’s name is Aldon Smith.”

According to McKnight, her family assisted getting Smith to the rehabilitation center:

“I cannot comment on the altercation, but I can tell you I love him and [am] so happy he turned to my family who considers him family, and hopefully he gets the help he truly needs.”

Late last night, Smith oddly posted a questionable photo on Instagram:

Wtfoh you all are wrong A post shared by Aldon Smith (@aldonsmith) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:57pm PST

It goes without saying, the most important outcome is that all parties involved can get help and safety during this time.

Prior to this incident, Smith’s legal history includes three DUIs, making a false bomb threat at the LAX airport and being charged with possession of an illegal assault weapon back in 2013.

Smith was suspended on Nov. 17, 2015, for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, and has yet to be reinstated by the NFL.