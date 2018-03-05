How About This Guy Doing Facebook Live After Swiping Frances McDormand's Oscar?

USA Today Sports

Los Angles Police arrested 47-year-old Terry Bryant after he allegedly stole Frances McDormand’s Best Actress Oscar at the Governors Ball. Bryant would have had a better chance of getting away with it had Wolfgang Puck’s photographer not noticed. His odds would also have been better had he not done a Facebook Live video vamping with the statuette. His bail is set at $20,000.

On one hand, of course, a person shouldn’t do this. There’s an honest way to earn one of those babies and it’s by acting brilliantly. On the other, how do you not have a bit of respect for the brazenness here? Anything worth doing is worth doing big, I guess.

