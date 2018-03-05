Jemele Hill Responds to Adrienne Lawrence: Characterization of Berman Voicemail 'Dangerously Inaccurate'

Jemele Hill has responded to the lawsuit former ESPN fellow Adrienne Lawrence filed against the company, alleging amongst many other things that Chris Berman left Hill a “racially disparaging voicemail” and that nothing happened to him after Hill complained:

ESPN has also released the following statement:

“We conducted a thorough investigation of the claims Adrienne Lawrence surfaced to ESPN and they are entirely without merit. Ms. Lawrence was hired into a two-year talent development program and was told that her contract would not be renewed at the conclusion of the training program. At that same time, ESPN also told 100 other talent with substantially more experience, that their contracts would not be renewed. The company will vigorously defend its position and we are confident we will prevail in court.”

It goes without saying that we will monitor any further developments from this lawsuit.