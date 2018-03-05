Josh Rosen Trying and Failing To Prove He's Not the Next Jay Culter

At a certain point, whispers can sound like screams when enough people are doing it. And the whispers about Rosen have been resoundingly negative.

The NFL combine, a hotbed for the NFL’s rumor mill, provided yet another tidbit of information about supposedly Rosen’s unfortunate disposition.

From NBC Sports Boston:

Asked in one of his interviews about an interception on his tape, Rosen shot back with another question, asking the interviewer if he’d ever played quarterback before.

Oops.

This story comes from an anonymous source at a time when teams are notorious for spreading misinformation. So take it as you will. And there were some who left the combine seemingly impressed by Rosen. MMQB’s Peter King, in particular, wrote a glowing review of the UCLA signal-caller.

“What would you say if a coach looked into your eyes and asked you that?” I said. “I would say, ‘I’m going to be the best decision you ever made,’” Rosen said, staring at me intently. Good answer. After speaking to three coaches and two respected personnel people with an interest in quarterbacks in this draft, I can say this: Rosen helped his cause this weekend, both as a thrower of the football and in getting his point across that being well-rounded and smart is not poisonous to a football team.

Rosen, whose Jay Culter-esque disposition precedes him, left the combine with mixed reviews. And while Rosen is clearly working to polish his answers and play nice with the media and NFL teams, his smear campaign still lives and breathes.

The question quarterback-needy teams will have to answer: how much of these stories are manufactured and how much of them are true?