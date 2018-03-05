Here Are the Announcing Teams for the NCAA Tournament

CBS and Turner Sports have released the announcing teams for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The most notable change from last year is the lack of Verne Lundquist.

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, and Tracy Wolfson will once again work the Final Four while Ian Eagle gets his first regional assignment.

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Lisa Byington*

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Allie LaForce*

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson*

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn

Spero Dedes / Steve Smith / Len Elmore // Ros Gold-Onwude

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen

* Regional Teams

Soon. The Madness is coming soon.