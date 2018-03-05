Sam Darnold and Josh Allen Got Stuck in a Revolving Door Together, Will Draft Stock Plummet?

The NFL Combine is structured in a way to allow teams to look under every rock for a potential red flag. Top prospects are poked and prodded for any imperfection — and they should be — with so much big money and futures on the line.

Some times it doesn’t take a fancy Wonderlic test or adversarial interview to draw out necessary information. Some times two of the best quarterback prospects can’t figure out something as simple as a revolving door.

Saturday at #NFLCombine, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen are leaving a hotel and get into the electronic revolving door together. One pushes the door (which you aren’t supposed to do). Door stops. Suddenly they’re just two dudes, trapped in a revolving door until someone let them out. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 4, 2018

What is this, a Far Side cartoon?

NFL scouts by now have undoubtedly interviewed all of the witnesses to determine if Allen or Darnold was the one to push. The mental error is bound to cost that person millions.

We’ll just have to wait until draft night to find out the answer to this closely guarded secret. We’ll also discover if those test-score odds were way off-base.