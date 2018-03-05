Roundup: Shape of Water Dominates Oscars; Brooklyn Barbecue Mocked Endlessly; & You Can't Draft Saquon Barkley 1st

Margot Robbie, who was nominated for an Oscar … congrats, Jordan Peele … an 11-year old was bullied into getting cosmetic surgery on her ears … “What Will Finally Lift Wages for Middle Earners” … did you know Pinball is making a comeback? … “Buying a home is more affordable than renting in only nine of 39 major metropolitan areas” … let’s check in on how the Amazon/Whole Foods merger is working after six months … an 848-square foot house in Silicon Valley sold for $2 million, setting a record … will anyone go after Carl Icahn for insider trading related to his dumping of $31 million in stock? … ugly racial incident involving a young child at a Hooters in Kansas City …
Why Saquon Barkley can’t be the #1 overall pick; if Lamar Jackson has to try out at receiver, Josh Allen has to try out at tight end; and why the Vikings are going to the Super Bowl if they get Kirk Cousins. Plus, as usual, LeBron. [Podcast]
There was a time when Adam Sandler and Will Smith movies would make make bank. Now, it’s all about franchises. Important read here. [Hollywood Reporter]
The nephew of Scottie Pippen played basketball for Southern Illinois this season. [Tribune]
Brooklyn Barbecue is most definitely not taking over the world. [Vice]
The burgeoning NBL in Australia becoming very attractive to high school basketball players in America. [ESPN]
Michael Beasley says Knicks players are being selfish. I kind of found this ironic, since Beasley’s been pretty – wait for it, selfish – throughout his NBA career. [NY Post]
The Cubs are free agent closers, and here’s why. [WSJ]
A middle school teacher in Florida has been “removed from the classroom” after it was revealed that she has been hosting a white nationalist podcast. [Huffington Post]
Johnny Manziel’s ex-girlfriend – the one he allegedly roughed up – talks about how lucky she is to have gotten away from him. [NY Post]
If you missed Lonzo Ball torch the Spurs Saturday night, well, you may want to watch this.
Giannis scored in traffic, then went to the 76ers bench to let ’em know.
