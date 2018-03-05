Tiger Woods Impressive Career Winnings Listed State-by-State

Tiger Woods is in the middle of a comeback that continues this week at the Valspar Championship. Should he win, which is very unlikely considering this will be his first appearance in the Valspar, he would add to a staggering total of money won in the state of Florida.

David McSweeney of noobnorm.com put together a great chart of Woods’ earnings from state to state and no surprise, Florida and California lead the way.

And if charts aren’t your thing, here’s a full list that shows Woods has won money in 25 states as well as just a little bit across the pond.

Arizona – $2,137,250 – 2.12%

California – $16,057,684 – 15.92%

Colorado – $108,480 – 0.11%

Florida – $19,981,868 – 19.81%

Georgia – $13,372,311 – 13.26%

Hawaii – $1,811,500 – 1.80%

Illinois – $7,716,477 – 7.65%

Indiana – $352,000 – 0.35%

Kentucky – $900,000 – 0.89%

Maryland – $2,584,216 – 2.56%

Massachusetts – $3,008,915 – 2.98%

Michigan – $3,485,740 – 3.46%

Minnesota – $1,404,000 – 1.39%

Nevada – $305,663 – 0.30%

New Jersey – $1,309,000 – 1.30%

New York – $1,794,520 – 1.78%

North Carolina – $2,924,392 – 2.90%

Ohio – $16,335,145 – 16.20%

Oklahoma – $1,407,534 – 1.40%

Pennsylvania – $675,163 – 0.67%

South Carolina – $171,619 – 0.17%

Texas – $2,813,983 – 2.79%

Washington – $69,000 – 0.07%

West Virginia – $37,922 – 0.04%

Wisconsin – $95,958 – 0.10%