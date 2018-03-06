Is Singer Tinashe Ben Simmons' New Girlfriend?

There has been a lot of discussion about Ben Simmons and his jump shot this year, but it looks like that hasn’t stopped him from shooting.

Last night R&B/pop singer Tinashe posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, “Where’s bae?”. Simmons pulled up with a smooth jump shot, and replied with “Charlotte” (where the Sixers currently are for a game against the Hornets tonight).

Based on Tinashe’s response, it’s probably safe to say that he hit nothing but the bottom of the net on this one.

Check out this video of Tinashe talking about Simmons:

Since the IG post, of course the internet has been going crazy and digging up pictures of them hanging out. Here is one of them having dinner:

Ben Simmons and Tinashe pic.twitter.com/pCYpy5fXnz — Benny (@oppanimo) March 6, 2018

You know the saying, shooters gotta shoot!