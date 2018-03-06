VIDEO: Fairfield's Tyler Nelson Checks Out for Final Time, Shares Tearful Embrace With Coach Sydney Johnson

De esto va la #NCAA. Tyler Nelson, máximo anotador de la historia de Fairfield (2.172p) jugaba ayer la final de la MAAC. Sin opciones de ganar, su coach Sydney Johnson lo sustituye por última vez en su carrera… Y las emociones fluyen. Momentazo de Marzopic.twitter.com/qGlLgwHZ67 — NCAA España (@ncaabspain) March 6, 2018

For every Cinderella run to the NCAA Tournament, there are a dozen stories of unrealized dreams. March giveth and it taketh away.

Fairfield fell to Iona in the MAAC title game on Monday night, ending the stellar career of senior guard Tyler Nelson. As he checked out for the final time, he was greeted by coach Sydney Johnson and the pair let their emotions flow.

Ahh yes, that’s the good stuff Kenny Chesney was singing about.

Nelson averaged 22.9 points/game this year, and poured in 25 on 6-for-8 shooting beyond the arc against Iona. He finished as the school’s all-time scoring leader with 2,172 points in his career.