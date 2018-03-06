Find A Private Place To Watch This Video Of a High School Player Talking About His Coach

This post should maybe be labeled NSFW, for those people who don’t wish to be seen crying on the job. So be warned you are taking that risk when you watch the following video of Eufaula (Ala.) senior Terrell Jones talking about his coach, Michael Smith, after a one-point overtime loss in the Class 5A Alabama State title game.

The way the game played out made the press conference that much more poetic. Eufaula was down nine to Sylacauga with 2:54 left. Thanks in part to a jumper by Jones with 39 seconds left, Eufaula rallied to force overtime, only to fall in a seven-point hole with 1:20 left and three starters fouled out.

Still, with 10 seconds left, they had the ball with a chance to win. But there would be no miracle.

It had been 19 years since Eufaula played in the state championship game.