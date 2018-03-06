Jon Lester Doing Bounce Pass Pickoff Throws Will Be Electric

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester is fantastic at throwing the ball toward home plate and terrible at throwing the ball to first base. His pickoff troubles have been well-documented and, to his credit, the veteran lefthander hasn’t shied away from the elephant in the room. Now, he and the team are working on a revolutionary workaround.

Throwing bounce passes to first base a la Jordan-to-Pippen.

Fact check: Even Jordan threw the ball in the air like a normal person during his short-lived baseball career.

Lester knows it’s unconventional and seems bizarre for one of the game’s elite pitchers to have to bounce a throw to first for an out. “It’s like when you jam a guy and he hits a ball down right field. It goes down as a line drive (in the box score). We’ll continue to work on it.”

Honestly, this doesn’t seem like that bad of an idea. Major League fields are always in pristine condition so Anthony Rizzo can count on a true hop. Trying it out in a rec league on a city field may not produce similar results.

Credit Lester and the Cubs staff for thinking outside the box, but it’s going to be a heck of a thing to see him doing this in the World Series with the game on the line. Just the thing to bring young fans into the fold.