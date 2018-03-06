Roundup: Oscar Statue Thief Arrested; Brawl at Chuck E. Cheese in Jersey; & Le'Veon Bell Getting the Franchise Tag

Kendall Jenner wore this to the Vanity Fair Oscar party … “Denver man strangled wife after she discovered his affair with a woman he met on Tinder“ … brawl at Chuck E. Cheese in Jersey between men and women leads to two arrests … “Yo, Big Business: Money Doesn’t Give You A Right To Manipulate Politics” … I had no idea it was this cold in Amsterdam … “Frances McDormand’s Oscar Statue Thief Arrested” … feral bulls terrorizing folks on Pacific Crest trail? … “Majority of drivers make less than minimum wage and many end up losing money” … a profile of a 26-year old rising star at Conde Nast … “Weeping teen says she deals drugs ‘to make some money‘” … pretty brazen jewelry heist in Santa Monica, California … “Florida man’s offering to God is setting 2 church fires. Cops call it something else” …

Why Saquon Barkley can’t be the #1 overall pick; if Lamar Jackson has to try out at receiver, Josh Allen has to try out at tight end; and why the Vikings are going to the Super Bowl if they get Kirk Cousins. Plus, as usual, LeBron. [Podcast]

Jerry Jones vs Roger Goodell: Come on, people, you love that Jerry’s fighting it. [Star Telegram]

Le’Veon Bell can’t be happy with the franchise tag, which is supposedly coming today. [Post-Gazette]

RIP longtime Phoenix Gazette columnist Joe Gilmartin. [Arizona Republic]

Adam Wainwright seems like a great guy. He built a hospital in Haiti. [Post-Dispatch]

Former 1st round pick Beanie Wells, who is only 29, is already showing signs he suffered a traumatic brain injury. [Cleveland.com]

If there is no cure for psychopaths, well, you can imagine what one of the options is. [Business Insider]

“Daily Lobo staffers to cover MWC basketball tournaments thanks to GoFundMe supporters.” [Alburquerque Journal]

Kawhi Leonard wants more money from Jordan Brand. What’s weird to me is the flurry of Kawhi Leonard non-basketball stories lately. [ESPN]

This happened at an airport in China, and miraculously, nobody was hurt.

What’s the deal with Syracuse players getting crossed over? Last week, Wesley Johnson. Last night, Tyler Ennis.

Probably the NBA career highlight so far for Justice Winslow.