Stephen Ross Says Comments On Anthem Protests Were Misconstrued, They Weren't

Stephen Ross has been caught in a lie by the New York Daily News. The Miami Dolphins owner claimed a report that he said, “All of our players will be standing” for the national anthem in 2018 had misinterpreted his comments. He made that statement just before receiving an award from the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

Ross claimed his words were misconstrued on Tuesday, walking them back at an impressive speed for a 77-year-old:

From Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross (1/2) pic.twitter.com/dkqIsW2q5s — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 6, 2018

From Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross (2/2) pic.twitter.com/RPmxCDOtDO — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 6, 2018

After his semi-denial, the Daily News has published the audio, and it confirms the paper’s reporting. There’s not much to misconstrue here:

UPDATE: @MiamiDolphins owner Stephen Ross challenged the reporting and said his remarks about anthem protests were "misconstrued." After review of the audio, the reporting in the field is CONFIRMED. The Dolphins have been charged with a timeout. https://t.co/o5B5DB5Pi8 pic.twitter.com/Kp5UkCcTBg — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 6, 2018

Ross walked his comments back incredibly quickly, but there’s no way what he said was “misconstrued.” He doesn’t want his players kneeling for the national anthem, it’s obvious. He also claims he was originally for the protests, but thought later in the 2017 season they were doing it as a protest against the country and the military — which is entirely untrue but whatever.

Sorry Stephen, come up with a better excuse next time. The audio doesn’t lie.