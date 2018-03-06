VIDEO: Golfer Born With No Hands Makes Hole-in-One

Brandon Canesi was born without hands, but that hasn’t stopped him from playing golf. Canesi learned to play with custom-built clubs that have a longer and more flexible shaft that allows him to generate more power.

Canesi, who runs an organization called Hole High that works with adaptive golfers to find them the proper equipment that will allow them to play, is also a pretty good golfer himself and is studying to become a golf professional.

In the video below that Canesi uploaded to Twitter on March 2nd, he can be seen doing what many of us may never do in our entire lives, making a hole in one.

That is pretty amazing!