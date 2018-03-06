Video of LaVar Ball Associate Telling ESPN's Jeff Goodman His Access is Cut Off

While Lonzo Ball has actually found his jumper, it’s been a comparatively quiet stretch for the rest of the Ball clan in Lithuania of late. Part of this can be attributed to LaVar Ball's decision, which he publicized on ESPN Radio’s morning program in Los Angeles, to cut ESPN’s Jeff Goodman off from access after the reporter had the temerity to accurately quote Ball’s criticism of Luke Walton.

Now, video of how these discussions transpired in Lithuania was aired on the Ball in the Family show on Facebook. BallIsLife captured the relevant snippet of LaVar Ball’s associate Harrison Gaines relaying the news:

At the end of the video, LaVar Ball says that Goodman will never talk to his sons again and will regret the decision [to accurately quote his own words] for “the rest of his life.”

Somehow, some way, Goodman will have to endure.