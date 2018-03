Today was not just another ordinary lunch hour at Stoneman Douglas High School. During the students’ break, a guy that has quite the reputation in the state decided to join them:

What an amazing lunch period for the students at Stoneman Douglas High School as @DwyaneWade made a surprise visit! (Video courtesy: @sebiloveschoco) pic.twitter.com/ESB1YVWdtG — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) March 7, 2018

It was Dwyane Wade who helped make all of these students day as the joy was unanimous.

Photos from today are a mixture of tears and joy:

Meeting this man would have meant the world to Joaquin Oliver, one of our fallen 17. I gave Dwayne Wade a hug from Guac and told him how much he loved him! Thank you for being generous with your time today! A real bright spot for our kids! pic.twitter.com/BNwmfa751e — Debbie Jacobson (@MrsJMSD) March 7, 2018

The Dwayne Wade stop by Stoneman Douglas to see our children today. #StonemanDouglas pic.twitter.com/Y9T8HXPyw5 — Dr. Rosalind Osgood (@ReverendRos) March 7, 2018

This was a great moment to see and really shows the impact these athletes can have at the most important times.

Of course, there was a little regret amongst various students: