Kirk Cousins' Agent Posts Picture of Rocky Mountains on Same Day Cousins Avoids Another Franchise Tag

Franchise tag day came and went, and Washington (despite unbelievable posturing to the contrary) did not put the franchise tag on Kirk Cousins for a third straight year.

Cousins posted this old photo with the news that he would be making his choice free and clear of any involvement from Daniel Snyder and Bruce Allen.

Next week is now officially the first time since 2007 that I’ll be choosing where to play football. I’m open to suggestions. #freeagency pic.twitter.com/hnkbFkLLm2 — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 6, 2018

For Cousins, the next step is negotiation with all the potential suitors. His agent can officially start negotiating with teams on Monday, March 12th, and players officially become free agents on March 14th.

Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, posted this photo yesterday.

Nothing beats the drive into Boulder, CO! pic.twitter.com/dUN5BGyJks — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 6, 2018

A couple of notes here. First, he’s right, that drive into the foothills of the Rocky Mountains is the best. Also, McCartney, who now lives in Illinois, is the son of former Colorado Buffaloes coach Bill McCartney, and was on the coaching staff in Boulder from 1987 to 1989. So maybe McCartney is just there to reminisce less than a week before free agency opens.

Boulder does happen to be 30 miles northwest of Denver, and the Denver Broncos happen to be one of the teams considered a favorite for Kirk Cousins’ services. Jets and Vikings fans better hope he sends out photos of Coney Island and the Mall of America very soon.