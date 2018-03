On a day where we just heard Richard Sherman might be out in Seattle, the rumors about Michael Bennett potentially being traded this offseason appear to be coming to pass:

I'm told DE Michael Bennett is going to be traded to the Philadelphia #Eagles. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 7, 2018

Here it goes: Seahawks are trading DE Michael Bennett and a seventh-round pick to Eagles for a fifth-round pick and WR Marcus Johnson, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2018

Bennett is a controversial player who has a cap hit over $8 million this year. One thing is for sure: The Seahawks will look a whole lot different next year.