PM Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez; NCAA Tops $1 Billion; Becky Hammon To Colorado State?

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which always bets on black.
Eiza won the Oscars: Eiza Gonzalez looked incredible at this Oscars this weekend, and now it’s being reported she is dating Josh Duhamel. Lame.
NCAA making bank: The NCAA topped $1 billion in revenue for the first time. But, you know, it’s a non-profit organization that can’t afford to pay student athletes.
Colorado State could hire Hammon: Colorado State is reportedly willing to hire Becky Hammon to be their head men’s basketball coach. She would be the first female coach in Division 1 history.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Al Horford Has Become a Serious Problem for the Celtics
Bill Simmons and Dave Zirin Are Beefing Over Michael Lombardi’s Statements About Josh Rosen
Mark Cuban Was Accused Of Sexual Assault In 2011
It Sort of Feels Over for Russell Westbrook, Doesn’t It?
Around the Sports Internet:
LeBron James Jr. looks a lot like his dad on the court
Peyton Manning is dumping his Papa John’s franchises
Le'Veon Bell is hinting that he could sit out as much as half of the 2018 season
A look at the salary cap situation for each NFL team
Song of the Day:
Comments