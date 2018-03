Seattle Seahawks defensive backs Jeremy Lane and Kam Chancellor seem to be implying that Richard Sherman is on the way out of town:

That text message got my heart hurting … damn 25 was my Dawg #WhatsNext — jeremy lane (@StayingInMyLane) March 7, 2018

Chris Mortensen adds that Sherman’s future in Seattle is “on the brink.”

Sherman has apparently been giving teammates his farewell:

#Seahawks CB Richard Sherman has told teammates goodbye over the past 24 hours, sources say, and that he won’t be on the team. Those close to him say nothing is set in stone and there has been no official word. But clearly bears watching. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2018

Feels like more concrete news should be emerging any minute…..

UPDATE: Hmm, Sherman’s texts with reporters and Rapoport’s tweet cannot both possibly be true…

Just asked Seahawks CB @RSherman_25 what's happening. He said there's "nothing" to report. "Just having a conversation with management." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 7, 2018