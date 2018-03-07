VIDEO: Arizona State and Colorado Skirmish in Pac-12 Tournament

The Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Arizona Sun Devils97-85 in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament. Colorado dunked on Arizona State in the final seconds of the blowout, and that is when things got a little testy. The frustrated Sun Devils decided to take it upon themselves to litigate the unwritten rules of basketball with some shoving.

Tad Boyle appeared to get injured while responding to a scuffle during CU-ASU pic.twitter.com/YIxy7RRpgt — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) March 7, 2018

Colorado’s Coach Tad Boyle can be seen visibly limping after trying to break up the skirmish:

Colorado coach Tad Boyle injured himself after running onto the court to break up an incident at the end of the Colorado-Arizona State game. pic.twitter.com/uvfoYH5uJ5 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 7, 2018

Arizona State has now lost 5 of their last 6 games, and sits squarely on the bubble. Three months ago ASU was a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament on some lists. Now, they will have to sweat out Selection Sunday.

UPDATE: It looks like Coach Boyle tore or strained his calf 😰