VIDEO: Ref Bill Kennedy's Hilarious Blocking Foul Call

There were a lot of #Shaqtin moments in tonight’s tank battle between the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls, but this epic pelvic thrust/ air hump by ref Bill Kennedy took the cake.

Check out this call of the year!

And the remix:

 

