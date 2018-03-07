VIDEO: Ref Bill Kennedy's Hilarious Blocking Foul Call

There were a lot of #Shaqtin moments in tonight’s tank battle between the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls, but this epic pelvic thrust/ air hump by ref Bill Kennedy took the cake.
Check out this call of the year!
And the remix:
