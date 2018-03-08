Video: DeMar DeRozan Throws Down One Of The Greatest Poster Dunks Of All-Time

DeMar DeRozan was a man possessed Wednesday night. The Toronto Raptors guard dropped 42 points on the Detroit Pistons in a 121-119 overtime win. Oh, and he threw down one of the greatest poster dunks of all-time late in the fourth quarter.

With 10.1 seconds left and his team trailing 112-111, DeRozan took the ball and drove coast-to-coast. Rather than find a creative way to finish while avoiding contact, he threw caution to the wind. The result was a punishing posterization of Anthony Tolliver.

Check this out:

I could watch that on a loop all day. Oh, and can someone please send flowers to Anthony Tolliver’s family on behalf of all of us?

DeRozan made the free throw to give the Raptors a 114-112 lead. The Pistons tied the game to force overtime, but Toronto came out on top in the end.

So that dunk was amazing in its own right, but several factors make it one of the best ever.

1. It gave DeRozan’s team the lead with less than five seconds remaining.

2. Tolliver didn’t just offer token resistance, he actually played defense and sold out to block the shot.

3. DeRozan clearly got fouled and still finished.

4. He made the ensuing free throw.

5. His reaction was priceless. While his teammates went nuts around him and on the bench, DeRozan kept a straight face like he’d done that 1,000 times.

That all added up to what should be one of the highlights of the 2017-18 season. Dunks like that might happen from time to time, but how many are that important, that late in games? And how many times do guys actually put someone on a poster while getting fouled?

That was a work of art, so kudos to Mr. DeRozan.