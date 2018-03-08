Does the Report of LeBron's Lack of Interest in the Spurs Indicate Kawhi is On His Way Out?

The NBA’s two biggest stories just got a whole lot more interesting. Today, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported that LeBron James will only consider four teams this summer:

“I’ve consistently heard from multiple league sources that LeBron currently has only four teams on his list: the Cavaliers, Lakers, Rockets, and 76ers.”

Notably left off the list are the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs have always made sense for a multitude of reasons: LeBron loves Gregg Popovich, Pop loves him, there’s no state income tax, and, well, they have won 5 championships in the past 20 years while never missing the playoffs once.

But arguably the biggest reason it made sense for LeBron to take his talents to the River Walk was it would allow him to play with one the best two-way player in the league, possibly his heir apparent, Kawhi Leonard.

Within the past year, there have been numerous reports of friction between Leonard and the Spurs, and even reports they considered trading him in June. Last week, however, it appeared that they had patched up the issues and Leonard was planning to return to the Spurs after Pop said he would be “surprised“.

LeBron is notorious for communicating with the leagues’ top players, and with reports that he will not consider the Spurs, it could be a clear indication that LeBron either knows Leonard is not there for the long haul or LeBron feels – like Leonard – the Spurs have handled matters poorly.

The Lakers and Cavaliers can offer LeBron different perks such as location, familiarity, business opportunities, but the other two teams on his list only make sense as a place he can go to join good players and compete for a championship. The Spurs could offer him that and some.

Unless. .. LeBron knows something we do not.

LeBron would not want to go to San Antonio if they could not provide him a superstars’ services like Leonard. Could this be a hint he may not re-sign with the Spurs in 2019? Or even worse, demand a trade?

Never put it past LeBron James to be 2 steps ahead of the rest of the league.