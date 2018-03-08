PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; West Virginia Votes For Sports Betting; Derrick Rose To The Timberwolves

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is fighting its way off the bubble, one possession at a time.
Lili is anti-photoshop: Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes are furious at Cosmopolitan Philippines for slimming their waists in photos via photoshop. Going out on a limb here and saying Ms. Reinhart doesn’t need to be photoshopped.
West Virginia approves sports betting: The West Virginia state legislature has passed a bill to legalize sports betting at the state’s five casinos. That of course is pending the Supreme Court’s potential repeal of the federal ban.
Rose, Thibs reunite: Derrick Rose has signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves and will be reuniting with Tom Thibodeau, Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson. We’ll see how this goes.
