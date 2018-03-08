Michael Porter Jr. Is Back and the Committee Needs to Take Notice

Missouri Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin told reporters yesterday that Michael Porter Jr. will suit up when Missouri opens the SEC tournament against Georgia.

On Nov. 21, Porter had a microdiscectomy (back surgery) of the L3-L4 spinal discs done, and since the injury, Porter’s return this season has been in question. Thankfully for Tigers fans that question has been answered with a definitive, YES. He returns to action this afternoon for the first time since he got injured opening night against Iowa State.

With the Tigers having a better than expected season, there has also been some talk that his return could mess up team chemistry…but that is nonsense. Porter has worked hard to come back from this injury, and if he wants to play with his brother and help his team make a run, that is his right and he has earned it. Missouri is also reeling at the guard position, as Blake Harris transferred to NC State, Terrence Phillips is suspended after a Title IX investigation, and Cullen Van Leer tore his ACL five days ago. With Missouri down to just three guards since December, I am sure they will enjoy adding a lottery pick back into their lineup.

I am just glad he is healthy, and excited to see one of the best basketball players in the country suit up again. So now that he’s back, what should we expect in today’s game? Coming off a back injury, of course there is going to be some mental apprehension and a lack of some of his old explosiveness. But as you can see from this video, his shot is still 🔥. I see him contributing just fine on the offensive side of the ball, particularly in catch and shoot scenarios.

Watch: #Mizzou freshman Michael Porter Jr. hit 15 straight three-pointers at practice today at the Scottrade Center. Story/reaction 📺: https://t.co/qQ1doynX8V pic.twitter.com/4V3rsCDnKB — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) March 7, 2018

If Porter can come back even close to the version of himself he was before, it could be a game-changer for this Tigers team. The committee would strongly have to consider moving them up a tier if Porter looks smooth. He also has been falling in some mock drafts, which could be another reason he has worked so hard to come back. If he shows any flashes at all, he would slide right back into being a top 5 pick in the NBA Draft.