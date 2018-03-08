Trevor Bauer Implies MLB Tried To Censor Him

Trevor Bauer has always been outspoken on…well, everything. In fact, he had a very public political brawl on Twitter last February. Today, the Cleveland Indians hurler claimed that Major League Baseball tried to censor him on Twitter.

Just had a meeting encouraging all players to take a stance and be leaders politically. Here’s my stance. I find it disingenuous that @mlb commissioners office would encourage this when they’ve specifically tried to censor me for sharing my opinion on the matter. #RiseUp — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 8, 2018

Then he implied that someone had blocked his access to Twitter for a while:

Almost like I wasn’t allowed access to my twitter account for a while 🤔🤔 — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 8, 2018

In the past Bauer has told another Twitter user they should kill themselves, referred to how intelligent he’s “widely known” to be and claimed almost all of his teammates were supporters of Donald Trump.

Should Bauer have his Twitter access blocked? Absolutely not. If the Indians have a problem with him sharing his opinions, they should get rid of him. That said, he has always seemed like a pain in the ass.