Trevor Bauer Implies MLB Tried To Censor Him

Trevor Bauer has always been outspoken on…well, everything. In fact, he had a very public political brawl on Twitter last February. Today, the Cleveland Indians hurler claimed that Major League Baseball tried to censor him on Twitter.
Then he implied that someone had blocked his access to Twitter for a while:
In the past Bauer has told another Twitter user they should kill themselves, referred to how intelligent he’s “widely known” to be and claimed almost all of his teammates were supporters of Donald Trump.
Should Bauer have his Twitter access blocked? Absolutely not. If the Indians have a problem with him sharing his opinions, they should get rid of him. That said, he has always seemed like a pain in the ass.
