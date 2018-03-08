Video: Jaylen Brown Has Very Scary Fall on Head

Horrible fall for Jaylen Brown. pic.twitter.com/YjB0oxKlQm — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) March 9, 2018

Jaylen Brown suffered a nasty fall on his head against the Timberwolves tonight. According to ESPN’s Nick Friedell, Brown was thankfully able to walk off the court after being down for a bit. Hopefully this is a sign that this was not as serious as it initially looked.